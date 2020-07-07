CPI (M) leader writes to Home Minister flagging delay in distribution of free rice

PUDUCHERRY

07 July 2020 22:56 IST

The CPI(M) has urged the intervention of the Home Ministry in stopping attempts to dismantle the public distribution system and to ensure that the Central extension of free rice to BPL cardholders till November is expeditiously distributed in the Union Territory.

In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah with copies to the Prime Minister and the President, R. Rajangam, CPI (M) secretary in Puducherry, objected to alleged attempts by the Lt. Governor and some officials to bypass the PDS in channeling relief to consumers.

The CPI(M) also demanded necessary action be taken against LG and other authorities under the Disaster Management Act to prevent them from putting unnecessary spokes in the wheel of PDS in the Union Territory.

This sort of activity went against court rulings and was also a disservice to the people, apart from bringing a bad name to the Government of India and straining the relationship between the Centre and the Union Territory, the letter said.

The CPI(M) pointed out that the first time the Centre had announced free rice too, there was inordinate delay in distribution of the same within the Union Territory of Puducherry. This was owing to blocking of the ration shops and their employees from the distribution mechanism; and also due to unnecessary intervention of the Lt. Governor who was trying to enforce direct bank cash transfer in lieu of free rice, which attracted severe criticism from all parties.

“The delay was only because free distribution was not channelised through public distribution system and was instead routed through inexperienced teachers,revenue, and clerical staff who were used for actual distribution. Consequently, it did not reach all the beneficiaries,nor was it distributed on time,” the CPI (M) said.

There are apprehensions that there could be similar delay in distribution of the free rice to all ration cardholders of 20 kgs per card per month up to November as announced by the Prime Minister, the CPI (M) said.

The staff and their unions who had been roped in to carry out distribution have been protesting against such misuse of the teachers and other cadres for the distribution while the experienced ration shop employees are kept idle and in penury due to the blocking of PDS from serving its role, the CPI (M) stated.

It was essential to check the price line while also providing livelihood to the idling ration shop employees who have been in miserable condition due to non-allotment of work and wages for months together, the party pointed out.