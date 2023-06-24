CPI(M) wants temple land grab case be handed over to CBI

June 24, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday urged the government to hand over investigation into encroachment of land belonging to the Kamatchiamman temple to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Party secretary R. Rajangam in a statement said the party has its own doubts about the investigation carried out by the CB-CID into the case. The officials who helped in creating fake documents, Will and registration of documents have only been arrested. There are more people involved in the temple land grab case, he said.

Expressing doubts over the present investigation, he said most of the politicians in Puducherry are real estate dealers. Land grab incidents have become a routine affair. There are several complaints about illegal occupation of temple and government lands and properties owned by French citizens. Registration of fake documents could not happen without the assistance of those in power, he said.

Names of politicians who have benefited from grabbing the temple land have already surfaced, Mr. Rajangam said adding that a probe by the CBI could only unearth the whole truth and bring all culprits to book.

