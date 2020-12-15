CPI (M), VCK take out rally in support of protesting farmers

Cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Monday staged a protest in the town in support of the farmers’ agitation against farm laws in the national capital.
Led by CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam, party workers took out a rally through the main thoroughfares and staged a dharna in front of the office of a private telecom player. They were joined by VCK cadres at the dharna.
The VCK procession was led by principal secretary Deva Pozhilan. The party workers raised slogans against the Centre for introducing “anti-farmer and pro-corporate legislations.”
Separately, party workers of the Aam Aadmi Party, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), the Makkal Neethi Maiam and the Makkal Ezhuchi Iyakkam volunteers staged a one-day fast near the Sivaji Statue. Meanwhile, the police have strengthened security at the BJP office considering the farm protest.
