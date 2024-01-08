GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI (M) to intensify agitation demanding reopening of ration shops in Puducherry

January 08, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Politburo member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) G. Ramakrishnan on Monday said the party would intensify its agitation demanding re-opening of ration shops in Puducherry.

Addressing a protest march here, the CPI (M) leader said the Puducherry government has failed to re-open ration shops despite giving an assurance that it would open such centres, to voters. “We will intensify the struggle for re-opening of PDS outlets. The party will soon hold a protest in front of the Chief Secretariat to press for the demand,” the CPI (M) leader said.

Braving the morning rain, party workers, mostly from Mahe region, took out a Secretariat march demanding withdrawal of the decision to privatise the power sector, filling up vacancies in departments, revoking decision to appoint retired employees and holding of local body elections.

CPI (M) local unit secretary R. Rajangam, party leaders T. Murugan, V. Perumal and others participated. A delegation of leaders also met Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and submitted a memorandum.

