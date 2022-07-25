CPI (M) stages protest in Puducherry

Workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday organised a signature campaign in front of the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs at Thattanchavady demanding the government to reopen fair price shops in the Union Territory.

CPI (M) central committee member Sudha Sundararaman launched the campaign and collected signatures from the public in support of the demand.

State secretary of the Puducherry unit of the party R. Rajangam said free rice was yet to be distributed for over 15 months to cardholders in the Union Territory. He said that the ration shops remained closed after the government decided to opt for transferring money to the beneficiaries accounts.

The Government should provide ₹9,000 for each red cardholder and ₹4,500 for yellow cardholders. The party would stage a sit-in protest in front of the Chief Secretariat on August 2 in support of the demands, he said.

Ends