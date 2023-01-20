HamberMenu
CPI (M) stages protest against L-G

Dr. Tamilisai has no right to claim that Direct Benefit Transfer mode is better than distribution of rice through Public Distribution System outlets to beneficiaries, says CPI(M) leader

January 20, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
CPI (M) workers staging an agitation against Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan near Swadheshi Mill in Puducherry on Friday.

CPI (M) workers staging an agitation against Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan near Swadheshi Mill in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday held a demonstration against the style of functioning of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Party workers raised slogans against the Lt. Governor for working against the interests of Puducherry. Addressing the gathering, party’s Puducherry secretary R. Rajangam said Dr. Tamilisai had no right to claim that Direct Benefit Transfer mode was better than distribution of rice through Public Distribution System outlets to beneficiaries.

People of the Union Territory are demanding opening of ration shops for distribution of rice, he said questioning the right of Dr. Tamilisai to make claims on the benefit of DBT for free rice scheme. She had also spoken in favour of privatisation of the Electricity Department, he said.

“The Lt. Governor is working against the interests of the people. So, she should relinquish her post and leave the Union Territory,” he said.

