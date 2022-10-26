CPI (M) slams Puducherry government for granting licences for IMFL blending and bottling units

The party has said the government has granted these licences with “a hidden agenda”; it said this move went against the UT’s policy of not encouraging industries that exploited groundwater

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 26, 2022 11:20 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has charged that the All India N R Congress-led NDA government has issued fresh licences to start blending and bottling units (BBUs) of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the Union Territory, with a hidden agenda.

“The existing blending unit operators have refuted the claims of the government that issuing of fresh licenses will help in creating new jobs, as the existing BBUs in the UT are not even functioning to 50 % capacity. We consider the move to issue licence was taken with a hidden agenda,” CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam, said in a letter to the Lt Governor, Chief Minister and top officials.

Citing procedural violations in the allotment of licences to start these units, the party said the decision was against the UT’s own policy to not allow industries that draw huge quantities of ground water -- the UT has earlier taken a policy decision not to have chemical manufacturing units and industries that exploit ground water, the letter said. The government’s new decision to issue permits for BBUs was against this stated policy itself, he said adding that there was also no clarity on whether permission was accorded by the State Ground Water Authority and the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee. It was also not clear whether an Environment Impact Assessment was carried out, he added.

“We (the party) demand that the government and all other link departments come clean on the issue. The departments should state how they gave permission to start such dangerous industrial units violating procedures,” he added.

