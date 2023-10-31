HamberMenu
CPI (M) questions silence of Rangasamy on charges levelled by former minister

The party member G. Ramakrishnan said the government had remained silent on the delay in admitting NEET qualified students and on other important issues pertaining to the U.T.

October 31, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
G. Ramakrishnan

G. Ramakrishnan | Photo Credit: M. SAMRAJ

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has taken strong objection to the silence maintained by Chief Minister N.Rangasamy on the charges of gender and caste discrimination levelled by former minister S. Chandira Priyanga and on the delay in medical admissions.

“The Chief Minister is yet to respond to the charges levelled by the former minister Minister. He has not clarified on the delay in admitting NEET qualified students. The government has put the future of around 450 students at risk. The CM is keeping silent on such important issues. It seems he has taken lessons from the Prime Minister in not speaking to the media,” party politburo member G. Ramakrishnan said at a press conference here.

The CPI(M) leader also questioned the NDA government in Puducherry for not conducting local body elections. The local body elections are not conducted in Puducherry for several years. It was a violation of Constitutional principles, he said.

The government has also failed to reopen ration shops in U.T. The CPI (M) has been demanding supply of free rice through Public Distribution System outlets. People wanted rice to be distributed through ration shops,but the government was not interested in addressing their concerns , he said.

Alliance Intact

Mr. Ramakrishnan said the INDIA alliance was intact. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will face reverses in the coming Assembly polls to five States. Denying any rift in the alliance, he said there could be differences among partners over seat sharing in Assembly elections, but the Opposition was united on the goal of defeating BJP at the national level, he said.

Asked about the impact of AIADMK coming out of NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Ramakrishnansaid the Dravidian party has only come out of the NDA front but has not taken any stand against the policies of BJP as yet.

When asked about the possibility of some constituents of I.N.D.I.A alliance in Tamil Nadu moving closer to AIADMK, he said, “There is no possibility of any of the allies joining any other front. All the parties are together in opposing BJP.”

