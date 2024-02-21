ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) protest demanding reopening of Puducherry ration shops enters third day

February 21, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

CPI (M) leaders said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy refused to give them any assurance on the reopening of the ration shops as, he said, the decision rested with the Union Government

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) members their protest for the third day on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, demanding the reopening of ration shops in Puducherry | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The indefinite protest by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanding the re-opening of Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets in Puducherry entered its third day on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The CPI (M) workers started the protest near the Civil Supplies Department at Kokku Park on Monday, February 19. The party decided to continue with the protest after talks between a delegation led by CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, February 20, failed to yield results. 

CPI (M) leaders said the Chief Minister refused to give them any assurance on the reopening of the ration shops as, he said, the decision rested with the Union Government. After the talks, the party decided to continue with its agitation till government announces the reopening of ration shops.

CONNECT WITH US