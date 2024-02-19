ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) launches indefinite protest demanding re-opening of PDS outlets in Puducherry

February 19, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Party workers launched the agitation as part of their long battle against All India N.R. Congress led National Democratic Alliance government for not adhering to its election promise of re-opening fair price shops.

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has launched a day and night sit-in dharna in Puducherry demanding reopening of ration shops.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has launched a day and night sit-in dharna in Puducherry demanding reopening of ration shops.

Party workers launched the agitation as part of their long battle against All India N.R. Congress led National Democratic Alliance government for not adhering to its election promise of re-opening fair price shops. The indefinite agitation is being held near the Civil Supplies office at Kokku Park.

CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam said the party had been staging protests for the last two and a half years against the indecision of NDA government to re-open Public Distribution System outlets.

The PDS outlets were closed in the Union Territory after former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi decided to transfer money into the account of beneficiaries instead of distributing free rice. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had promised to re-open the shops during his party’s election campaign in 2021, he said.

“People of UT wanted rice, instead of cash. Now the party has decided to take the protest further forward by staging a day and night agitation,” he said.

