CPI (M) joins relay fast by Electricity Department employees

Party has decided to depute cadre in the coming days, says Rajangam

Leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday joined the workers of Electricity Department who are on a relay fast for the last one week against privatisation of the Department.

CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam and senior leaders T. Murugan, V. Perumal and several other functionaries joined the fast held in front of the department. Mr. Rajangam said party has decided to depute its cadre in the coming days to join the relay fast till the employees decided on the agitation.