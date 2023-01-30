ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) flays Puducherry government for sorry state of government schools

January 30, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A statement from R. Rajangam, the party’s State secretary of Puducherry, said almost eight months into the academic year, government school students were yet to receive uniforms; he also highlighted issues of textbook distribution delays and the many unfilled posts of teachers at these schools

The Hindu Bureau

CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam alleged that the government was encouraging private schools by ignoring the issues at government institutions. File | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday ,lambasted the ruling AINRC-BJP alliance government in the Union Territory for pushing government schools into the “doldrums” by totally ignoring infrastructural deficiencies, delaying the distribution of school uniforms and textbooks to students. and delaying recruitment of teachers.

In a statement, CPI (M) Puducherry State secretary R. Rajangam said that it was almost eight months since the academic year had began, but students in schools run by the Puducherry government are yet to get their uniforms. Similarly, textbooks had not been distributed to students in many schools.

Against the backdrop of the poor scenario of the government schools, the territorial administration was spending crores to hold G20 meetings in Puducherry, which is an injustice to the children studying in government schools, he said.

Stating that the government was encouraging private schools by ignoring the issues at government institutions, Mr. Rajangam said that the government was also adopting a very objectionable transfer policy, causing hardship to the teachers.

There were a large number of vacancies in government schools and there was an inordinate delay in filling up these posts. Both the government and the Education Department have been the villains of this piece for their failure to improve government schools, the statement said..

