CPI (M) demands fair probe into rape, death of Puducherry college girl

Though the accused was arrested by the Kerala police, the victim’s mother was assaulted in Puducherry by unidentified persons, says CPI (M) State secretary R. Rajangam

The Puducherry unit of Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the Union Home Ministry to order a thorough and fair investigation into the rape and death of a 17-year-old college girl in the Union Territory on March 23. The victim succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on June 19.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CPI (M) State secretary R. Rajangam said the accused Arun Kumar, 25 had assaulted the girl when she was alone at her house on March 23.

The accused filmed the incident and used the footage to blackmail her and repeatedly raped her [causing internal injuries], he said.

Mr. Rajangam said that the girl accompanied her aunt to Thiruvananthapuram where she narrated her ordeal.

She was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Hospital for a medical examination where doctors confirmed the brutal assault. The girl recorded her statement before a magistrate and succumbed to her injuries on June 19, the petition said.

Mr. Rajangam said that though the accused was arrested by the Kerala police, the victim’s mother was assaulted in Puducherry by unidentified persons close to the accused for lodging a police complaint.

“We seek immediate action to ensure that the investigation into the case does not get subverted in any manner. The victim’s mother should be given adequate protection and legal assistance”, the petition said.

The CPI (M) also urged the Union Home Ministry to intervene and ensure punishment for the accused.