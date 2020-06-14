CPI (M) demands expeditious disbursal of old age pension in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

The party said the delay in payment of the monthly assistance was crippling the normal life of the poor

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Puducherry has called upon the territorial government to expedite the disbursal of monthly assistance (pension) to elderly persons, widows, destitute women and others, as the delay in payment of the monthly assistance was crippling their normal life.

R. Rajangam, secretary of the Puducherry unit of the CPI (M) said that during the successive lockdowns the poor have been hit hard and the monthly assistance was of help to the poorer sections to some extent. But now there was delay in disbursement of the amount, which has worsened the lives of these vulnerable sections.

Mr. Rajangam said that Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi should also clear the files relating to the payment of monthly pensions to aged persons, widows and others without taking any negative stand.