CPI (M) demands action against police personnel for foisting cases on Irulas in Puducherry

March 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Secretary of Puducherry CPI (M) R. Rajangam wants cases filed against the police personnel involved in the incident under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The CPI (M) will stage a protest in front of the police station on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded stringent action against police personnel including a Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the Katterikuppam police station in Puducherry for allegedly torturing seven members belonging to the Irula community and foisting false cases against them.

In a statement, R. Rajangam, secretary of CPI(M) said the Katterikuppam police had summoned seven members of the Irula community, including two minors, and brutally assaulted them on the station premises on February 25. The SI had also foisted false cases on the members. This is a clear instance of police atrocity, he said.

Mr. Rajangam alleged that caste-based intimidation had once again reared its ugly head in the police department, which had resulted in the Irulas being victimised by the law enforcement authorities as could be seen in the present case.

The CPI(M) demanded the ruling AINRC-BJP government book cases against the police personnel involved in the incident under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The CPI (M) would stage a protest in front of the police station on Friday, he said.

