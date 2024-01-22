GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI (M) call to reject politics of hatred

January 22, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI (M) in Puducherry on Monday said the BJP’s orchestration of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a government event went against the core Constitutional principle that the State should not identify with any particular religion.

In a statement, R. Rajangam, CPM State secretary, said while it is every citizen’s right to practise the religion of choice, the BJP-led NDA had abused power to exploit religious sentiment for political gain.

The CPM leader said the actions of the NDA governments at the Centre and Puducherry in declaring a holiday and suspending normal functioning to mark the religious ceremony and organising live screenings of the event across venues, including schools, ran counter to Constitutional principles.

The CPM appealed to the people of the U.T. to pledge themselves to protect progressive values of Indian society that evolved over centuries, embrace unity in diversity and reject the politics of hatred.

