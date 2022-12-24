  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI (M) cadre held for trying to stage protest

The party says they were given permission to organise the demonstration

December 24, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Muthialpet police on Saturday arrested more than 50 cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) while they were trying to stage a demonstration against the opening of a pub in a residential area.

The police made the arrest while the party workers gathered near the Eazhaimariamman Koil Street-MG Road junction to stage the demonstration. They were later released. Those arrested include party secretary R. Rajangam and veteran leaders T. Murugan and V. Perumal, the police said.

Terming the arrest illegal, Mr. Rajangam said they would formally lodge a complaint with the senior officers about their detention. The party was given permission to organise the protest but were prevented from staging a demonstration, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.