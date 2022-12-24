CPI (M) cadre held for trying to stage protest

December 24, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Muthialpet police on Saturday arrested more than 50 cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) while they were trying to stage a demonstration against the opening of a pub in a residential area.

The police made the arrest while the party workers gathered near the Eazhaimariamman Koil Street-MG Road junction to stage the demonstration. They were later released. Those arrested include party secretary R. Rajangam and veteran leaders T. Murugan and V. Perumal, the police said.

Terming the arrest illegal, Mr. Rajangam said they would formally lodge a complaint with the senior officers about their detention. The party was given permission to organise the protest but were prevented from staging a demonstration, he added.