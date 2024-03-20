GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI leads protest for textile park in Puducherry

March 20, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the CPI staging a demonstration near AFT mills on Tuesday demanding the government to set up a textile park in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The CPI led a demonstration of the Opposition parties in front of the AFT Mills on Tuesday to press for establishing a textile park in Puducherry to mitigate the rampant unemployment in the region.

AM Saleem, CPI secretary who led the protest, assailed the AINRC-BJP government for failure to fulfil the campaign promise of job creation during the 2021 Assembly elections.

The significant decline in the number of industrial units and the workforce in the industrial estates of Sedarapet, Thirubhuvanai, Mettupalayam, Thattanchavadi and Karaikal region has aggravated the situation, he said.

Though the Union Government’s previously announced plans to infuse an estimated ₹70,000 crore to revitalise the textile sector had potential to achieve a turnaround in the unemployment situation with an expected generation of 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, Mr. Saleem criticised the lack of initiative on the part of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam to set up a textile park in spite of their assurances.

R. Siva, Leader of Opposition and DMK convenor, M. Vaithianathan, Congress MLA, R. Rajangam, CPM secretary, Deva Pozhilan of VCK and AITUC leaders VS Abhishekam and Dinesh Ponniah addressed the meeting.

