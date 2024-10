CPI State secretary AM Saleem has left for China to attend the 10th Asia Pacific Regional Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba scheduled at Beijing from October 28 to 30.

A statement from the CPI said Mr. Saleem is the party representative at the meeting co-hosted by The Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples.

The Puducherry CPI organised a send-off function in this connection.