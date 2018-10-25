CPI for JPC probe into Rafale deal

Members of the Communist Party of India on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Head Post Office here demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale fighter aircraft deal with France.
CPI State secretary A.M. Salim said that instead of awarding the contract to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Modi-led BJP Government had preferred Anil Ambani-owned firm for procurement of fighter jets. This was a typical example of how the Prime Minister was doing injustice to the country, he said.
Communist Party of India leaders R. Viswanathan, Nara Kalainathan and Abhishegam participated in the protest.
