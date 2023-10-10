HamberMenu
CPI flays NDA governments at Centre and Puducherry on Statehood issue

The N. R Congress-BJP alliance has betrayed the people, says Saleem

October 10, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India has criticised the Union government for its stand against granting Statehood to Puducherry.

In a statement, party secretary A. M Saleem said the Central government had made it clear that the present status of Puducherry as a Union Territory would continue. It amounted to betrayal of the wishes of the people to get Statehood, he said.

“The party strongly condemns the attitude of Union government. The N. R Congress-BJP alliance has also betrayed the people as both the parties could not keep their assurance to voters to get Statehood,” he said.

He also flayed the Chief Minister for not expeditiously forwarding the Statehood resolution to Centre after it was passed by the Assembly in March. Urging people to join hands in the fight for Statehood, he said the CPI would continue its struggle to safeguard the rights of Puducherry.

