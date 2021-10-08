CPI flays move not to provide reservation for BC and ST

PUDUCHERRY

08 October 2021 00:49 IST

The Communist Party of India has flayed the decision of AINRC led NDA government not to accord reservation for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes for the local body polls in Puducherry

CPI Puducherry secretary A. M Saleem in a statement on Thursday said the decision was a big blow to the social justice movement. “The government has done injustice to the youth belonging to both the communities by preventing them from getting represented in local bodies,” he said.

The AINRC and BJP are never interested in providing a decentralised form of government, he charged. A fresh notification should be issued without any anomalies so that the elections are not further delayed due to judicial intervention, he added.

