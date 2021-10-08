Puducherry

CPI flays move not to provide reservation for BC and ST

The Communist Party of India has flayed the decision of AINRC led NDA government not to accord reservation for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes for the local body polls in Puducherry

CPI Puducherry secretary A. M Saleem in a statement on Thursday said the decision was a big blow to the social justice movement. “The government has done injustice to the youth belonging to both the communities by preventing them from getting represented in local bodies,” he said.

The AINRC and BJP are never interested in providing a decentralised form of government, he charged. A fresh notification should be issued without any anomalies so that the elections are not further delayed due to judicial intervention, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 12:50:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/cpi-flays-move-not-to-provide-reservation-for-bc-and-st/article36888163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY