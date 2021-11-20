CPI flays govt. over relief measures

PUDUCHERRY

20 November 2021 23:22 IST

Relief assistance yet to reach beneficiaries: CPI leader

The Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India has flayed the NDA government in the Union Territory for not providing relief to the rain-affected people.

Party secretary A. M. Saleem, in a statement, said the relief measures announced by the government was yet to reach the beneficiaries.

He urged the Chief Minister to prevail upon the Centre to depute a team to assess the rain damage in the Union Territory.

A Central team was expected to survey the affected places in the neighbouring districts, Mr. Saleem also added.

The recent rain had caused heavy damage in urban and rural areas. Several roads in the town are completely damaged and a large stretch of farm lands got inundated.

The farmers have suffered heavy crop loss, he noted.