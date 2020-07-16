CPI flays Centre for delaying approval for U.T.’s budget

The Communist Party of India has accused the Centre of causing delay in granting permission to the ruling Congress government to present budget for 2020-21.
CPI secretary A. M Saleem in a statement on Thursday said the Centre had not given approval to the budget estimate prepared by the territorial administration to destabilise the Congress government.
Due to the delay, the government was unable to incur any expenditure for the last 15 days. The Chief Minister, without realising the fate of budget estimate, had convened a meeting on Friday to discuss convening of the Assembly, the CPI leader said.
The Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary failed to disclose to the Chief Minister that the budget estimate was not approved by the Centre. The Finance Secretary even kept away from the meeting, he added.
“The BJP is trying to dissolve the Congress government and establish its own government by entering into horse trading like they did in other States,” he alleged.
