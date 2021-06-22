CPI demands universal health coverage for the entire U.T. population

PUDUCHERRY

22 June 2021 06:42 IST

The CPI has demanded universal health coverage for the entire population of the Union Territory and the immediate disbursal of financial relief to families of those affected by coronavirus.

In a set of resolutions adopted at a meeting of the State Executive Committee chaired by I. Dinesh Ponniah, the party pointed out that at present, those who are under BPL are being enrolled for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Central Government's medical scheme.

The erstwhile Congress government had passed a Cabinet resolution for extension of the scheme to all and sent it to the Lt.Governor for approval. The CPI urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to take steps for obtaining the approval of the Lt.Governor for the coverage of all the people of Puducherry without any bar.

Advertising

Advertising

The CPI demanded financial relief to families of the victims of COVID-19 and to issue medical and death certificates as corona deaths in respect of the deceased due to post- Covid conditions.

The previous government had assured of a financial dole of ₹one lakh as relief, but of no avail. Several States, including Tamil Nadu had formulated relief schemes, the resolution said.

Flagging the hardships of the small, medium entrepreneurs and traders due to extended lockdowns, the CPI sought a six-month moratorium on bank loans.

The CPI also demanded that the services of house surgeons doing corona duty be recognised and taken for service calculation in Puducherry. Though house surgeons were being drafted for Covid work, their services were not taken for service calculation as they have yet to complete the course successfully .In the neighbouring State, the Covid duty of house surgeons was recognised as service.

Former Minister R. Viswanathan reviewed the recent Assembly election. A.M.Saleem placed the report on State Politics and future task. V.S.Abishegam, assistant secretary elaborated the work done at Thattanchavady constituency in the election. Nara.Kalainathan, former MLA, Executive Committee members K.Sethu Selvam, Thanaram, Sarala and Siva, T.Geethanathan and B.Subbiah, participated.

The meeting thanked those who voted in favour of CPI candidate K.Sethu Selvam at Thattanchavady constituency and placed on record gratitude to the cadres of CPI, Congress, DMK and VCK for their " stupendous work against money and abuse of power".