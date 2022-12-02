CPI demands transfer of Puducherry Law Secretary over appointment of outsiders as law officers

December 02, 2022 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Left party said this appointment of outsiders at the High Court was an infringement on the rights of the people of the Union Territory

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded the immediate transfer of the Law Secretary in the wake of the appointment of lawyers from outside the Union Territory as law officers of the Puducherry government at the High Court. Party secretary A. M Saleem, in a statement, said the appointment of outsiders as law officers was an infringement on the rights of people of the Union Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elected governments in the UT used to appoint lawyers from Puducherry as its law officers in the High Court. The practice has now been buried, he said. “Violating all norms and practices, the Chief Secretary and the Law Secretary have appointed the officers as per the wishes of the Lt. Governor ignoring the recommendations of the Chief Minister. With this move, the Union government wants to establish control over the law officers, “ he said. 

The party has demanded the immediate transfer of the Law Secretary, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US