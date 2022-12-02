CPI demands transfer of Puducherry Law Secretary over appointment of outsiders as law officers

December 02, 2022 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded the immediate transfer of the Law Secretary in the wake of the appointment of lawyers from outside the Union Territory as law officers of the Puducherry government at the High Court. Party secretary A. M Saleem, in a statement, said the appointment of outsiders as law officers was an infringement on the rights of people of the Union Territory.

The elected governments in the UT used to appoint lawyers from Puducherry as its law officers in the High Court. The practice has now been buried, he said. “Violating all norms and practices, the Chief Secretary and the Law Secretary have appointed the officers as per the wishes of the Lt. Governor ignoring the recommendations of the Chief Minister. With this move, the Union government wants to establish control over the law officers, “ he said.

The party has demanded the immediate transfer of the Law Secretary, he said.