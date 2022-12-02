  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights | Japan vs Spain; Costa Rica vs Germany

CPI demands transfer of Puducherry Law Secretary over appointment of outsiders as law officers

The Left party said this appointment of outsiders at the High Court was an infringement on the rights of the people of the Union Territory

December 02, 2022 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded the immediate transfer of the Law Secretary in the wake of the appointment of lawyers from outside the Union Territory as law officers of the Puducherry government at the High Court. Party secretary A. M Saleem, in a statement, said the appointment of outsiders as law officers was an infringement on the rights of people of the Union Territory.

The elected governments in the UT used to appoint lawyers from Puducherry as its law officers in the High Court. The practice has now been buried, he said. “Violating all norms and practices, the Chief Secretary and the Law Secretary have appointed the officers as per the wishes of the Lt. Governor ignoring the recommendations of the Chief Minister. With this move, the Union government wants to establish control over the law officers, “ he said. 

The party has demanded the immediate transfer of the Law Secretary, he said. 

Related Topics

Puducherry / court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.