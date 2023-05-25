ADVERTISEMENT

CPI demands reshuffle of Revenue Department officials in Puducherry in the light of land grabbing cases

May 25, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

CPI Puducherry secretary A.M. Saleem said the CBI has arrested a Revenue official at Karaikal in a land grabbing case; CB-CID had arrested a Revenue official in connection with grabbing of land belonging to Kamatchiamman Temple

The Hindu Bureau

CPI Puducherry secretary A.M. Saleem addressing a press conference in Puducherry on May 25, 2023 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded a complete reshuffle in the Revenue Department following registration of cases against revenue officials in connection with land grabbing cases in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, May 25, 2023, party Puducherry secretary A.M. Saleem said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Revenue official at Karaikal in a land grabbing case in the enclave of the Union Territory.

Similarly, the CB-CID had arrested a Revenue official in connection with grabbing of land belonging to Kamatchiamman Temple in Puducherry. Several other revenue officials are in the dock in connection with encroachment of the temple property and other land grabbing cases. The government should order a complete reshuffle in the department, he said.

He also objected the resolutions passed at the recently-held executive committee meeting of Puducherry BJP praising the NDA governments at the Centre and Puducherry for implementing Centre’s Jal Sakthi programme.

Mr. Saleem said the claim by BJP to have provided clean drinking water was “utterly false.” People of the Union Territory are complaining about lack of potable piped water connection, he added.

He also announced party’s decision to organise mass contact programmes to create awareness among people about anti-people policies of Central government. The party has launched a campaign “Modi hatao desh bachao” campaign in all 30 constituencies till June 7.

The party has also urged the government to improve infrastructure and fill vacancies in government schools instead of concentrating on introducing CBSE syllabus.

