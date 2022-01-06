CPI demands postponement of National Youth Festival

PUDUCHERRY

06 January 2022

The party said, in view of the rising threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the festival should be postponed

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has requested the Union government to postpone the scheduled conduct of the National Youth Festival in Puducherry on January 12.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, CPI secretary, A. M Saleem, said holding of the festival in the middle of a pandemic would put the lives of people at risk. The Centre itself had warned the States of the threat due to the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. The States and Union Territories have been asked by the Centre to ramp up health infrastructure to deal with the probable rise in COVID-19 cases due to Omicron, he said.

“Several States have announced further restrictions. Courts have started online hearing of cases. In Puducherry, the Lt Governor has put suggestion boxes at Raj Nivas to address public grievances. In such a situation, there is no justification to hold the festival here. It will see the participation of around 10,000 people and will be a real threat to COVID-19 management by the UT administration,” he said.

The Prime Minister “should not”’ attend the inaugural function, he said adding that the party would organise a major protest on January 10 in the UT seeking postponement of the festival. The party would organise a signature campaign demanding postponement of the event, he added.