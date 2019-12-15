CPI demands local body elections

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded that local body elections should be held immediately in the Union Territory.

A resolution passed at its executive council meeting on Saturday said almost four months had lapsed since the appointment of the State Election Commissioner. But there had been no signs of holding the local body elections.

Absence of elected local bodies had deprived the Union Territory of getting Central assistance meant for municipalities and panchayats. Besides impacting the flow of funds, the absence of local bodies had denied people the right to grassroots democracy, said a resolution.

The Union Territory had more than the required number of IAS and IPS officers.

The executive council wanted the Centre to recall surplus personnel and promote local officers. Steps should be taken to fill vacancies in various government departments, the resolution said.

Flaying the government for the poor condition of Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital, the party said patients were compelled to buy medicines from outside.

There were not enough workers to clean the premises. Patients or their attendants were forced to clean the hospital, the party alleged.

National executive council member Aziz Pasha, Puducherry unit secretary A.M. Saleem and former Minister R. Viswanathan attended the meeting.