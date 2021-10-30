CPI demands inclusion of four tribes under ST category in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

30 October 2021 12:02 IST

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded the inclusion of the Kattunayakan, Malakkuravan, Kuruman and Yerukula tribes under the Scheduled Tribes category in the Union Territory.

CPI secretary, A. M Saleem, in a letter to the Additional Director of the Department of Anthropology, Government of India, said the Presidential notification of Scheduled Tribes (Puducherry), 2016 only included the Irula community in the UT.

Mr. Saleem urged the Department to recommend the inclusion of these four tribes under the ST category.

The UT government had already recognised the four tribes as Backward Tribes. The presence of these four tribes in the UT had been established in a study. The report of the study is available at the French Institute, he said.