CPI demands COVID relief

Party stages demonstrations at 100 locations across U.T.

The CPI staged protest demonstrations at 100 locations across the Union Territory to press for various measures, including urgent provision of COVID-19 relief and roll back of fuel price hikes.

The CPI has demanded distribution of ₹6,000 as relief for the hardships caused due to the lockdown imposed in connection with the pandemic. The protesters also demanded roll back of petrol, diesel prices, ₹4 lakh solatium to the kin of COVID-19 victims, provision of 10kg of rice and 14 essential commodities every month through fairprice shops to everyone.

CPI also called upon the AINRC and the BJP to concentrate on implementing welfare schemes for the people leaving aside their power struggles.

In Puducherry, A.M.Saleem, CPI State secretary led the protest at Nellithope market and former minister R.Viswanathan at Saram.

The protests at other locations were led by Nara. Kalainathan at Kathirkamam, V.S.Abishegam and T.Geethanathan at Mudaliarpet and Thavalakuppam respectively, I. Dinesh Ponniah at Oulgaret, K.Sethu Selvam at Thattanchavady, Naveen Thanraman at Kuyavarpalayam and R. Sarala at Ariyankuppam.