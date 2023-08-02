ADVERTISEMENT

CPI demands arrest of those involved in land grab case

August 02, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The protesters raised slogans demanding the arrest of two senior officials and action against a BJP legislator

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders and workers of CPI staging a protest demanding action against those involved in the temple land grabbing case in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Communist Party of India on Wednesday staged a protest demanding arrest of all those involved in grabbing the land belonging to Kamatchiamman Temple in Puducherry. The protesters raised slogans demanding the arrest of two senior officials — Ramesh and D. Balaji — for their involvement in the case. They also demanded police action against a BJP legislator involved in the land grabbing case. Party secretary A.M. Saleem and former Minister R.Viswanathan were among those who participated in the protest 

