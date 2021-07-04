Puducherry

CPI demands appointment of full-time Lieutenant Governor for Puducherry

The Communist Party of India has demanded recall of the Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also Governor of Telangana.

One of the resolutions passed at the State council meeting of the party said the present Lt. Governor should be recalled and a full-time L-G should be appointed for the Union Territory.

“We need a full-time Lt. Governor. The present L-G is working at the behest of the BJP and she should be recalled. A new Lt. Governor should be appointed for the Union Territory,” local unit secretary of party A. M. Saleem told The Hindu.

The council meeting also expressed concern about the huge expenses incurred for advisors of Lt. Governor. The party has also demanded setting up of an economic advisory committee to assist the Puducherry government.


