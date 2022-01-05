CPI delegation calls on Minister

PUDUCHERRY

05 January 2022 00:28 IST

Leaders submit memorandum highlighting poor roads in U.T.

A delegation of Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders on Tuesday met Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and submitted a memorandum to him highlighting the poor condition of roads in the Union Territory.

The delegation, led by party secretary A. M. Saleem, requested the Minister to take steps to immediately repair the damaged roads. The party also urged the Minister to lay new roads.

Waterlogging woes

The recent heavy rain caused inundation in Indira Gandhi Square and adjoining residential areas. The government should evolve a comprehensive plan to find a solution to the waterlogging in the area.

The government should also take steps to repair the check dam at Sellipet, the memorandum said.

The party also submitted a charter of demands based on the opinion of people gathered during a signature campaign.

Former Minister R. Viswanathan, former legislator Nara Kalainathan, party executive committee members Dinesh Ponniah, K. Sethu Selvam and N. Thanaraman were present.