CPI, CPI(M) stage protest over bombardment of Gaza

October 25, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday organised a joint protest against the bombardment of Gaza by Israel.

Workers belonging to both the parties gathered in Sultanpet near Villianur and raised slogans against the attacks on Palestine by Israel. They raised slogans against the governments of Israel and the United States for allegedly ignoring the plight of the Palestinian people. They condemned the “wrong foreign policy” of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The protesters also raised slogans demanding the immediate intervention of the United Nations to stop the attacks on Palestine. CPI secretary A.M. Saleem and CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam were among those who participated in the protest.

