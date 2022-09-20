CPI, CPI (M) stage separate protests against government

Workers belonging to the Communist Party of India staging a protest against the NDA government near Swadheshi Mill complex on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday organised separate protests against the National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory. CPI workers staged the protest against the NDA government for not fulfilling any of the promises made to the electorates during Assembly elections at seven places in Puducherry.

Party Puducherry secretary A. M. Saleem held the protest near the Swadheshi Mill complex. The workers raised slogans against the government for its failure to obtain Statehood and more funds from the Centre.

The CPI (M) began a week-long padayatra mainly to highlight the demand to re-open Public Distribution Outlets in the Union Territory. The government had failed to start distribution of rice through ration shops after coming to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party politburo member G. Ramakrishnan inaugurated the padayatra at Subbiah Statue. Party secretary R. Rajangam, leaders Sudha Sundararaman, T. Murugan and V. Perumal participated in the padayatra. The yatra would culminate in Karaikal on September 27.