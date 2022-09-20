CPI, CPI (M) stage separate protests against government

CPI flays NDA govt. for not fulfilling poll promises, CPI(M) takes out padayatra for not opening PDS outlets

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 20, 2022 19:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers belonging to the Communist Party of India staging a protest against the NDA government near Swadheshi Mill complex on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday organised separate protests against the National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory.  CPI workers staged the protest against the NDA government for not fulfilling any of the promises made to the electorates during Assembly elections at seven places in Puducherry. 

Party Puducherry secretary A. M. Saleem held the protest near the Swadheshi Mill complex. The workers raised slogans against the government for its failure to obtain Statehood and more funds from the Centre. 

The CPI (M) began a week-long padayatra mainly to highlight the demand to re-open Public Distribution Outlets in the Union Territory. The government had failed to start distribution of rice through ration shops after coming to power.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Party politburo member G. Ramakrishnan inaugurated the padayatra at Subbiah Statue. Party secretary R. Rajangam, leaders Sudha Sundararaman, T. Murugan and V. Perumal participated in the padayatra. The yatra would culminate in Karaikal on September 27.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app