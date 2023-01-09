HamberMenu
CPI continues with the padayatra to highlight the failure of AINRC-BJP government

The party plans to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister after collecting signatures from the public

January 09, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
CPI workers collecting signatures from the public while taking out a padayatra in Thattanchavady constituency in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Communist Party of India on Monday continued with their constituency-wise padayatra to highlight the failure of the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry. 

Touring the Thattanchavady constituency, the party workers collected signatures from the public for urging the government to reopen ration shops and relay the damaged roads. 

The padayatra had already covered several constituencies. It would be held in Nellithope constituency on Tuesday. The party plans to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister after collecting signatures from the public. 

