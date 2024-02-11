GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI condemns ‘Centre’s apathy’ to U.T.’s Statehood demand

February 11, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has condemned the Centre and ruling AINRC-BJP coalition government’s apathy to the long-pending demand for Statehood for Puducherry.

The State Executive Committee of the CPI which met here on Sunday accused the Centre and the Puducherry Government of cheating the people on the Statehood issue. The meeting which was chaired by CPI national secretary K. Narayana condemned the indifference of the Centre in granting Statehood. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the meeting.

In another resolution, the party urged the Puducherry Government to reopen fair price shops in the Union Territory as promised by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy during the election campaign. The party also urged the Government to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the manipulation of registered Will Deeds in the Puducherry Registration Department.

A.M. Salim, secretary of the Puducherry unit of CPI and State secretary Sethu Selvam participated in the meeting.

