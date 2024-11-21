ADVERTISEMENT

CPI calls for CB-CID probe into medical admissions under NRI quota

Updated - November 21, 2024 08:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The State Executive Committee of CPI that met recently has, in a resolution, urged the Puducherry government to initiate a thorough investigation by the CB-CID, into the alleged submission of fake documents to obtain MBBS seats in Puducherry medical colleges under NRI quota.

The resolution passed at the CPI meet, chaired by I.Dinesh Ponniah, National Council member, pointed out that the responses from various diplomatic missions of different countries to the queries raised by the convenor of Centac had confirmed the forgery of documents to claim NRI status.

In this context, the case, now being investigated by the Lawspet police, may not serve the purpose, necessitating a CB-CID probe and suitable action.

The resolution alleged that such malpractices were being carried out for many years resulting in denial of seats to eligible candidates.

The CPI has also demanded immediate opening of fair price shops and distribution of food grains under Public Distribution System by the Civil Supplies Department.

A resolution charged the government of betraying the people by not fulfilling its promise of opening the fair price shops. The government had only effected the routine free distribution of rice and sugar during festival season and created an impression as if ration shops had been opened, the resolution said.

CPI State secretary A.M.Saleem, State assistant secretary K.Sedhu Selvam, and State executive committee members Nara. Kalainathan, Siva, R. Anthony, T. P. Ravi, M. Amudha and G. K. Govindasamy, attended the meeting.

