CPI blames govt. for water stagnation in residential areas

January 09, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India has blamed the All India N. R Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government for the waterlogging that occurred in certain areas of the town following the recent rain.

Party secretary A. M Saleem in a statement said two days (Sunday and Monday) of rain resulted in waterlogging in the residential areas of Pavanan Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Rainbow Nagar and Venkata Nagar. Residents could not come out of their homes because of the stagnated rainwater.

Vehicular movement got affected because of rainwater stagnation in Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi squares. These places got affected due to the apathy of the government, the party statement said. The government did not take up proper desilting of the drains, the statement said.

There were reports of water entering paddy fields in Bahour, Embalem and Nettapakkam. The government should provide adequate compensation to people who have lost their livelihoods due to the rain, the statement said.

