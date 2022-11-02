CPI appeals to govt. not to implement EWS quota in U.T.

CPI secretary A.M. Saleem addressing a meeting on EWS quota on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has appealed to the All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory not to implement the 10% quota for the economically weaker section (EWS) in the upcoming recruitment drive to fill around 1,200 departmental vacancies.

CPI secretary A.M. Saleem, in a statement, said implementation of the EWS would derail the existing reservation programme, offered to socially marginalised people. The previous Congress government in the Union Territory had taken a decision not to provide the EWS quota for government jobs. The DMK government in Tamil Nadu had taken a similar decision. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy should also not implement the EWS quota, he said.

On Wednesday evening, the CPI convened a meeting of leaders from the Congress, the DMK and other like-minded parties to discuss the issue.