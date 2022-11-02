CPI appeals to govt. not to implement EWS quota in U.T.

Implementation of the reservation policy will derail the existing reservation programme, which is offered to socially marginalised people, says CPI secretary

CPI secretary A.M. Saleem addressing a meeting on EWS quota on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has appealed to the All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory not to implement the 10% quota for the economically weaker section (EWS) in the upcoming recruitment drive to fill around 1,200 departmental vacancies. CPI secretary A.M. Saleem, in a statement, said implementation of the EWS would derail the existing reservation programme, offered to socially marginalised people. The previous Congress government in the Union Territory had taken a decision not to provide the EWS quota for government jobs. The DMK government in Tamil Nadu had taken a similar decision. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy should also not implement the EWS quota, he said. On Wednesday evening, the CPI convened a meeting of leaders from the Congress, the DMK and other like-minded parties to discuss the issue.



