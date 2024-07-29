CPI alleges disarray in governance, meet condemns ‘erosion’ in federal principles

The CPI on Sunday alleged a break down of the federal system in Puducherry that was best epitomised by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy lamenting about lacking authority in decision-making.

The CPI State Committee, which met here, passed a resolution condemning the deprivation of rights of the State in violation of Constitutional principles since the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Briefing reporters, K. Narayana, CPI national secretary, A. M. Saleem, and K. Sethu Selvam, AITUC general secretary, said that the erosion of federalism and souring of relations between the Centre and Opposition-ruled States were also in Puducherry, where, even though the AINRC-BJP alliance was in power, the role of Chief Minister was being relegated.

The CPI pointed out that the Chief Minister himself has been on record frequently complaining that a section of bureaucracy was not cooperating with the government and orders were not being complied with. A further testament to the extent of disarray in the governance was that a Minister had recently approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Chief Secretary to grant free house site pattas for the landless poor in the Oussudu constituency represented by him.

In another resolution, the CPI flagged the failure of several smart city projects announced for Puducherry. While an estimated ₹1,056 crore had been sanctioned for 66 Smart City projects, due to conflicts and lack of coordination among departments and agencies, several projects had been virtually abandoned.

The CPI also demanded the establishment of a textile park in Puducherry under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks scheme to attract investments and generate jobs for youth.

Another resolution demanded urgent measures to fill up vacancies in government departments. The CPI estimated that more than 10,000 posts in 38 government departments in Puducherry are lying vacant for several years. While Mr. Rangasamy had promised to fill up posts, even after three years of coming to power, the promise remained on paper, the CPI said.

The CPI also urged the government to ensure reservation rights of backward communities are protected in the recruitment to Group B non-gazetted posts in government departments. It demanded action on complaints of a coterie that was scuttling social justice.

The CPI also demanded the reopening of shuttered ration shops and distribution of rice through PDS, besides the immediate distribution of green manure seeds to farmers ahead of the samba harvest season.