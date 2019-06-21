CPGEA protests posting of engine driver at boat house

The Confederation of Puducherry Government Employees Association (CPGEA) has urged the government to do away with the stop-gap arrangement of posting an Engine Driver Grade-I as in-charge of the Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) boat house at Chunnambar.

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Secretary to government, K. Radhakrishnan, general secretary of CPGEA, said the managing director of PTDC had earlier assured that the stop-gap arrangement would be done away with immediately after lifting of the model code of conduct.

However, he has now taken the stand that the PTDC Water Sports Employees and Catering Employees Union have challenged the management orders on pay scales and the arrangement would be modified only after disposal of the writ petition in the Madras High Court, he added.

Unrelated matters

Mr. Radhakrishnan pointed out that the writ petition had nothing to do with the stop-gap arrangement.

Though repeated representations were made to the authorities concerned, it has failed to evoke any response, he said.

CPGEA has demanded the Chief Secretary to immediately intervene and prevail upon the management of PTDC to do away with the stop-gap arrangement.

A deliberate attempt has been made to post the engine driver at the Chunnambar Water Sports Complex overlooking the seniority of other, more qaulified, candidates.