COVID recovery rate in U.T. touches a new high of over 97%

30 November 2020 01:44 IST

Number of tests carried out by Health Department crosses 4 lakh

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Puducherry dropped below the 500-mark for the first time in several months while the overall recovery rate touched a new high of 97% in the Union Territory on Sunday.

The Union Territory saw 33 new cases adding to its overall tally while 72 patients were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases stood at 480. Of this, 178 patients were in hospitals and 302 in home isolation.

Only one in Yanam

The new cases were detected from testing 2,926 samples. Puducherry accounted for 21 of the newly-infected cases, Karaikal (six), Mahe (five) and Yanam (one).

The test positivity rate was 1.12%, case fatality rate 1.65% and recovery rate 97.05%.

The tally is 609 deaths, 480 active cases, a cumulative total of 36,935 coronavirus cases and 35,846 patients recovered.

Meanwhile, the number of tests carried out by the Health Department to date crossed 4 lakh. Of the 4,00,323 samples tested so far, 3,59,129 samples returned negative.

“The net recovery rate has crossed the 97% mark for the first time in the Union Territory,” Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said. “The tests have covered about 26% of the total population,” he said.

The Minister, who visited the IGMCRI, said measures were being taken to restore full services to non-COVID patients as there were just 63 positive cases at the institution. Steps are on to resume classes at the medical college in December.

Pointing out that several States were imposing hefty fines for not wearing a mask, Mr. Rao said masking had to be mandatory to ensure that coronavirus was kept under control.