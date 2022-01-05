COVID cases see sharp increase in U.T.

The Union Territory recorded a sharp rise in fresh cases as 73 persons were detected with COVID-19 from 2,727 tests on Wednesday.

Indicative of a rising graph of cases, the Union Territory has registered 192 cases in the last four days compared to a daily average of 10 to 15 cases in December.

However, there has not been any significant increase in hospitalisation as a majority of the newly-identified patients are in home isolation.

Puducherry recorded 50 of the fresh cases. Karaikal reported 13 and Mahe 10. No new case was reported in Yanam.

Active cases stood at 278 in the Union Territory after nine recoveries in the last 24 hours.

No death was reported in the last 24 hours. The cumulative toll remained at 1,881. Meanwhile, 4,490 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.