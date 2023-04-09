COVID cases creeping up; 271 active cases in Puducherry

April 09, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

COVID-19 cases are creeping up in the Union Territory, with 241 fresh cases detected in a span of five days since April 5.

With 82 fresh cases being recorded on Sunday, the total number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 271. The test positivity rate was 9.92%.

Puducherry recorded 55 new cases, which were detected from 827 tests, followed by Karaikal (23). Yanam and Mahe reported two cases each.

As of Sunday, there were nine patients in hospital and 262 in home quarantine.

In the recent resurgence, suspected to have been fuelled by a new Omicron variant, XBB.1.16, one death has been recorded, taking the toll to 1,977.

So far, 22,74,059 people in the Union Territory have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, a nation-wide drill is being planned for Monday and Tuesday to assess the readiness of health infrastructure, as decided at a review meeting conducted by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.