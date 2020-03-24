COVID-19: Voluntary organisations step in to provide food during Puducherry lockdown

With Puducherry having being brought under lockdown since Monday night to contain the spread of COVID-19, many voluntary organisations have stepped in to address the needs of the homeless, daily wagers and low income groups.

The Rotary Club of Puducherry COSMOS has launched an initiative to provide face masks and sanitisers to Swachh Bharat workers and police personnel who are on patrol duty across the city during the lockdown.

“We have already provided home made food prepared by our club members to around 150 people who were stranded at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital on Monday. Most of them were from neighbouring districts and they were stranded in Puducherry as the railway station and bus stand were shut down,” said A. Senthil, advocate and president of Rotary Club of Puducherry COSMOS. “We have planned to provide breakfast and face masks to Swachh Bharat workers,” he said.

T.A. Seetharaman, secretary of Dharma Samrakshana Samithi said the association has launched an initiative to provide food to low income groups till the end of this month. “The Samithi has roped in a caterer to prepare the food at a centralised kitchen to ensure that it meets the hygiene aspect. The food is packed in the kitchen and delivered at different locations across Puducherry. We have planned to distribute a minimum of 300 food packets a day to the underprivileged and those affected due to the lockdown,” he said.

The Rotaract Club (initiative of Rotary in colleges) has also drawn up a plan to associate students in colleges to prepare home- cooked food and distribute it to the underprivileged sections in the wake of the lockdown. The club has already distributed 50 face masks to children admitted at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer).